6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

OneTrust AI-Ready Governance Platform: Platform for AI governance, privacy, risk, data, and compliance management. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include AI governance across AI lifecycle, Consent and preference management, Data use governance with real-time policy enforcement..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.