6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Cytrusst AI-Driven Unified Cybersecurity Platform: AI-driven unified platform for GRC, attack surface mgmt, and cloud security. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include 56+ compliance frameworks with 1500+ controls, Vendor risk management and third-party risk assessment, Digital footprint and external attack surface discovery..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.