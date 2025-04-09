6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC: AI-powered GRC platform automating compliance, audit prep, and control monitoring. built by Cypago. Core capabilities include Continuous controls monitoring across multiple frameworks, Automated compliance gap detection, AI-powered audit preparation and evidence collection..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.