Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
689Cloud SecureMail is a commercial secure file sharing tool by 689Cloud. FileFlex Enterprise is a commercial secure file sharing tool by FileFlex. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams handling sensitive file attachments over Gmail or Outlook will find 689Cloud SecureMail's link-based IRM approach cuts through the complexity of traditional DLP; you get granular controls (view-only mode, revocation, watermarking, print blocking) without heavy infrastructure. The tool covers PR.DS and PR.AA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning access and data handling are actually enforced at the file level, not just the gateway. Skip this if your org needs on-premises deployment or integrated secure collaboration; 689Cloud is attachment-centric, not a replacement for teams platforms.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data spread across on-premises, cloud, and legacy storage need FileFlex Enterprise because it enforces zero trust at the data layer instead of just the network perimeter. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.AA access controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring, and it replaces aging FTP systems with policy-driven access that actually scales across hybrid environments. Skip this if your data lives almost entirely in SaaS applications; FileFlex is built for the messy reality of organizations still running NAS, SharePoint, and FTP alongside cloud storage.
Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology.
Zero Trust Data Access platform for securing unstructured data across hybrid envs
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureMail vs FileFlex Enterprise for your secure file sharing needs.
689Cloud SecureMail: Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files..
FileFlex Enterprise: Zero Trust Data Access platform for securing unstructured data across hybrid envs. built by FileFlex. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Data Access enforcement at the data layer, Federated access across on-premises, cloud, SharePoint, FTP, and NAS storage, Least privilege and just-in-time access controls..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
689Cloud SecureMail differentiates with IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files. FileFlex Enterprise differentiates with Zero Trust Data Access enforcement at the data layer, Federated access across on-premises, cloud, SharePoint, FTP, and NAS storage, Least privilege and just-in-time access controls.
689Cloud SecureMail is developed by 689Cloud. FileFlex Enterprise is developed by FileFlex. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
689Cloud SecureMail integrates with Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, Google Chrome Web Store, Microsoft AppSource. FileFlex Enterprise integrates with Illumio, Zscaler, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
689Cloud SecureMail and FileFlex Enterprise serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases: both are Secure File Sharing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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