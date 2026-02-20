689Cloud SecureMail: Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files..

FileFlex Enterprise: Zero Trust Data Access platform for securing unstructured data across hybrid envs. built by FileFlex. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Data Access enforcement at the data layer, Federated access across on-premises, cloud, SharePoint, FTP, and NAS storage, Least privilege and just-in-time access controls..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.