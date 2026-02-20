689Cloud SecureDrive

Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.