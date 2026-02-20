Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial secure file sharing tool by 689Cloud. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Seclore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive documents across hybrid environments should choose Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management for its ability to revoke access to files already in the wild, which most DLP tools cannot do. The solution covers NIST PR.DS and DE.CM effectively, meaning encrypted files stay locked even after they leave your network and you get visibility into what happens to them. Skip this if your priority is preventing exfiltration in the first place rather than controlling what happens after; Seclore assumes breach and focuses on persistent control, not perimeter blocking.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) for your secure file sharing needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM): Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control. built by Seclore. Core capabilities include Dynamic access control with remote enforcement, File encryption with embedded policies, Dynamic watermarking with user and timestamp information..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
689Cloud SecureDrive differentiates with Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) differentiates with Dynamic access control with remote enforcement, File encryption with embedded policies, Dynamic watermarking with user and timestamp information.
689Cloud SecureDrive is developed by 689Cloud. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) is developed by Seclore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
689Cloud SecureDrive and Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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