689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM): Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control. built by Seclore. Core capabilities include Dynamic access control with remote enforcement, File encryption with embedded policies, Dynamic watermarking with user and timestamp information..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.