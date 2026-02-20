689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention: AI-native DLP preventing data exfiltration across endpoints, SaaS, and AI apps. built by Nightfall AI. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification for PII, financial data, source code, and confidential documents, Multi-vector monitoring across endpoints, browser uploads, AI prompts, cloud sync, and USB transfers, Forensic session replay with screen recordings of data access and transfer..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.