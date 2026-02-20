689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner: Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Sensitive data pattern detection in logs and data streams, Real-time data scanning during ingestion, Data redaction and masking capabilities..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.