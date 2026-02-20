Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial secure file sharing tool by 689Cloud. Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running Datadog observability should pick Sensitive Data Scanner because it catches credential leaks and PII in logs during ingestion, before they land in storage or leave your infrastructure. Real-time redaction integrated directly into your log pipeline means no separate scanning appliance to manage. Skip this if your logs don't route through Datadog or if you need to scan data at rest across disconnected storage systems; the tool is purpose-built for in-flight detection, not retrospective vault audits.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time.
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner for your secure file sharing needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner: Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Sensitive data pattern detection in logs and data streams, Real-time data scanning during ingestion, Data redaction and masking capabilities..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
689Cloud SecureDrive differentiates with Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents. Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner differentiates with Sensitive data pattern detection in logs and data streams, Real-time data scanning during ingestion, Data redaction and masking capabilities.
689Cloud SecureDrive is developed by 689Cloud. Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
689Cloud SecureDrive and Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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