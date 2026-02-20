5ironCyber: 24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response. built by 5ironCyber. Core capabilities include 24/7 US-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Real-time threat detection using threat intelligence, automation, and machine learning, Cross-platform threat investigation and correlation..

Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR): AI-driven MXDR service with 24x7 monitoring, threat hunting, and response. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include 24x7x365 monitoring and threat detection, AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence, Remote response and remediation..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.