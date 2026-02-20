5ironCyber: 24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response. built by 5ironCyber. Core capabilities include 24/7 US-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Real-time threat detection using threat intelligence, automation, and machine learning, Cross-platform threat investigation and correlation..

ThreatDown Managed Detection & Response (MDR): 24x7x365 MDR service with expert-led threat monitoring and remediation. built by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include 24x7x365 threat monitoring by security analysts, Threat investigation and remediation services, Endpoint detection and response (EDR)..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.