5ironCyber: 24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response. built by 5ironCyber. Core capabilities include 24/7 US-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Real-time threat detection using threat intelligence, automation, and machine learning, Cross-platform threat investigation and correlation..

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed Detection & Response: 24/7 MDR service built on Cortex XDR with threat hunting and remediation. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring and alert triage, Threat detection and response across endpoint, network, and cloud, Proactive threat hunting by security analysts..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.