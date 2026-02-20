Mid-market and smaller enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick 5ironCyber for its US-based 24/7 operations center that actually investigates and contains threats rather than just alerting on them. The vendor covers four of five NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident mitigation through active containment. Skip this if you need a platform that also handles recovery and forensics at the depth required for heavily regulated industries; 5ironCyber prioritizes stopping the attack over post-incident investigation.

Kaseya MDR services

Mid-market and enterprise teams tired of alert fatigue will value Kaseya MDR for its expert-driven incident response; you get human analysts doing the triage and remediation work, not just software flagging events. The service covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat hunting, meaning you're not waiting for alerts to pile up before someone looks. Skip this if your security team wants to retain full control over response decisions or if you need deep forensics and post-incident recovery support as part of your SLA; Kaseya prioritizes stopping active threats over the investigation and rebuilding phases.