42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

StackHawk API Discovery: API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.