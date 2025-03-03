Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. StackHawk API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
42Crunch API Security Platform
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
Platform and product security teams managing microservices across multiple repositories need StackHawk API Discovery to stop shipping undocumented APIs into production; it's the only tool that maps your attack surface directly from code commits and flags shadow endpoints before they become breach vectors. The AI-generated OpenAPI specs and continuous inventory updates mean your API catalog stays in sync with actual deployments, which NIST ID.AM asset management requires but most teams skip entirely. Skip this if your APIs are mostly monolithic REST services behind a single gateway,you'll pay for microservices and serverless detection you don't need.
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Security Platform vs StackHawk API Discovery for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
StackHawk API Discovery: API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Security Platform differentiates with API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing. StackHawk API Discovery differentiates with Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification.
42Crunch API Security Platform is developed by 42Crunch. StackHawk API Discovery is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Security Platform and StackHawk API Discovery serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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