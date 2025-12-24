Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Audit is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Tenable Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Tenable. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Audit to catch security gaps before code reaches production; its 300+ checks against OpenAPI contracts surface misconfigurations that static code analysis and WAFs typically miss entirely. The tool integrates directly into GitHub Actions and VS Code workflows, meaning security issues land in the developer's IDE rather than creating a separate audit queue weeks later. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on OpenAPI specs or if you need runtime API monitoring and threat detection; 42Crunch is a design-phase tool, not a request-level firewall.
Development and security teams shipping APIs and single-page applications need fast feedback loops, and Tenable Web App Scanning delivers results in two minutes or less with CI/CD integration built in. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 vectors including XSS and SQL injection across both web apps and APIs, plus third-party component scanning that catches what developers often miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or runtime protection; Tenable is a scanner, not a WAF, and prioritizes finding known issues over behavioral anomaly detection.
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Audit vs Tenable Web App Scanning for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..
Tenable Web App Scanning: DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web apps and APIs, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection including XSS and SQL injection, Third-party component vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Audit differentiates with 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization. Tenable Web App Scanning differentiates with Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web apps and APIs, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection including XSS and SQL injection, Third-party component vulnerability scanning.
42Crunch API Audit is developed by 42Crunch. Tenable Web App Scanning is developed by Tenable. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Audit integrates with Visual Studio Code, GitHub Actions. Tenable Web App Scanning integrates with Tenable Security Center, Tenable One, Tenable Vulnerability Management. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
42Crunch API Audit and Tenable Web App Scanning serve similar API Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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