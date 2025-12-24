42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

Tenable Web App Scanning: DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web apps and APIs, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection including XSS and SQL injection, Third-party component vulnerability scanning..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.