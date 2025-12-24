Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Audit is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. express-enforces-ssl is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Audit to catch security gaps before code reaches production; its 300+ checks against OpenAPI contracts surface misconfigurations that static code analysis and WAFs typically miss entirely. The tool integrates directly into GitHub Actions and VS Code workflows, meaning security issues land in the developer's IDE rather than creating a separate audit queue weeks later. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on OpenAPI specs or if you need runtime API monitoring and threat detection; 42Crunch is a design-phase tool, not a request-level firewall.
Node.js developers building REST APIs or microservices on Express need express-enforces-ssl because it removes the decision-making around HTTPS enforcement entirely, defaulting every request to encrypted transport without custom logic. The 194 GitHub stars and free pricing make adoption frictionless for teams that don't want to reinvent this wheel. Skip this if you're already enforcing TLS at the load balancer or reverse proxy layer; the real value is for applications where middleware-level enforcement closes the gap between development and production environments.
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
A Node.js middleware module that automatically enforces HTTPS connections by redirecting HTTP requests to HTTPS URLs in Express.js applications.
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Audit vs express-enforces-ssl for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..
express-enforces-ssl: A Node.js middleware module that automatically enforces HTTPS connections by redirecting HTTP requests to HTTPS URLs in Express.js applications..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Audit is developed by 42Crunch. express-enforces-ssl is open-source with 194 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Audit and express-enforces-ssl serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: 42Crunch API Audit is Commercial while express-enforces-ssl is Free, express-enforces-ssl is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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