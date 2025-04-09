Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Uno Third Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Uno. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent. Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Uno Third Party Risk Management because its autograding engine cuts assessment labor by weeks, not hours. The platform maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 GV.SC and ID.RA controls while enriching vendor profiles with public intelligence, eliminating the manual research tax. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 total vendors or you need deep forensic investigation capabilities; Uno excels at scale and speed, not investigative depth.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Uno Third Party Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Uno Third Party Risk Management because its autograding engine cuts assessment labor by weeks, not hours. The platform maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 GV.SC and ID.RA controls while enriching vendor profiles with public intelligence, eliminating the manual research tax. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 total vendors or you need deep forensic investigation capabilities; Uno excels at scale and speed, not investigative depth.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
AI-powered platform for automating vendor risk assessment and scoring
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Uno Third Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Uno Third Party Risk Management: AI-powered platform for automating vendor risk assessment and scoring. built by Uno. Core capabilities include Automated vendor questionnaire assessment and autograding, AI-powered document analysis for audit reports, certifications, and policies, Vendor risk scoring and tiering..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Uno Third Party Risk Management differentiates with Automated vendor questionnaire assessment and autograding, AI-powered document analysis for audit reports, certifications, and policies, Vendor risk scoring and tiering.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Uno Third Party Risk Management is developed by Uno. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
3rdRisk Platform and Uno Third Party Risk Management serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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