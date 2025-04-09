Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent. Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Uno Third Party Risk Management because its autograding engine cuts assessment labor by weeks, not hours. The platform maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 GV.SC and ID.RA controls while enriching vendor profiles with public intelligence, eliminating the manual research tax. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 total vendors or you need deep forensic investigation capabilities; Uno excels at scale and speed, not investigative depth.