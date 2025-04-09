3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

Supply Wisdom Continuous Monitoring: Continuous monitoring platform for third-party supplier and location risks. built by Supply Wisdom. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across 350+ risk metrics, Real-time alerts for critical third-party events, Financial, cyber, compliance, sustainability, and operational risk monitoring..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.