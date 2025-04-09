Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence is a commercial third-party risk management tool by SecurityScorecard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor risk spreadsheets will get real value from SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence because it actually prioritizes what matters: continuous monitoring of active infections and critical vulnerabilities in your supply chain rather than static risk scores that age in weeks. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and DE.CM continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0, and the in-platform vendor collaboration features mean you're not just flagging problems but getting fixes done. Skip this if your third-party risk program is still in the spreadsheet phase; you need basic inventory and assessment tools first before you're ready to operationalize continuous monitoring.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Supply chain risk mgmt platform for vendor threat monitoring & prioritization
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence: Supply chain risk mgmt platform for vendor threat monitoring & prioritization. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Vendor breach detection and reporting, Active infection monitoring in supply chain, Critical vulnerability identification using CVSS and CISA KEVs..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence differentiates with Vendor breach detection and reporting, Active infection monitoring in supply chain, Critical vulnerability identification using CVSS and CISA KEVs.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence is developed by SecurityScorecard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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