Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by SecurityScorecard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling vendor ecosystems will get the most from SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management because it surfaces attack surface risk across your supply chain before your vendors themselves know about it. The platform delivers continuous monitoring tied directly to NIST GV.SC compliance requirements, and the hierarchical organization model handles complex subsidiary and partner networks that flat vendor management tools can't scale to. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 critical third parties or if you need deep forensic incident response capabilities; SecurityScorecard excels at prevention and continuous visibility, not post-breach investigation.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Real-time third-party cyber risk mgmt platform for supply chain monitoring
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management: Real-time third-party cyber risk mgmt platform for supply chain monitoring. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Continuous third-party security monitoring, Vendor risk scoring and ratings, Portfolio management with tagging and tiering..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management differentiates with Continuous third-party security monitoring, Vendor risk scoring and ratings, Portfolio management with tagging and tiering.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management is developed by SecurityScorecard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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