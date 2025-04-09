3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

Safe Security Autonomous TPRM: AI-powered TPRM platform for automated vendor risk assessment and monitoring. built by Safe Security. Core capabilities include Automated vendor discovery and intake form analysis, AI-driven due diligence and risk assessment, Outside-in and inside-out visibility with continuous public data scanning..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.