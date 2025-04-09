Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Safe Security Autonomous TPRM is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Safe Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will see immediate relief from Safe Security Autonomous TPRM; its LLM-powered intake analysis cuts assessment cycles from weeks to days by automatically extracting and scoring vendor responses without manual review. The platform covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain lifecycle,discovery, continuous monitoring, and breach detection,with real-time vendor exposure scanning that catches third-party compromises before they become your incident. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 vendors or lacks dedicated TPRM resources; the tool's value compounds only when you're managing 100-plus relationships and need automation to scale without headcount.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
AI-powered TPRM platform for automated vendor risk assessment and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Safe Security Autonomous TPRM for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Safe Security Autonomous TPRM: AI-powered TPRM platform for automated vendor risk assessment and monitoring. built by Safe Security. Core capabilities include Automated vendor discovery and intake form analysis, AI-driven due diligence and risk assessment, Outside-in and inside-out visibility with continuous public data scanning..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Safe Security Autonomous TPRM differentiates with Automated vendor discovery and intake form analysis, AI-driven due diligence and risk assessment, Outside-in and inside-out visibility with continuous public data scanning.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Safe Security Autonomous TPRM is developed by Safe Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Safe Security Autonomous TPRM serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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