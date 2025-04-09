Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Risk Ledger Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Risk Ledger. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Risk Ledger Third-Party Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will find the most value in Risk Ledger Third-Party Risk Management for its supplier collaboration network, which actually gets vendors to share real risk data instead of copy-pasting compliance forms. The platform directly addresses GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA assessment processes, with real-time monitoring that catches supplier incidents before they become your incident. Skip this if your third-party program is still mostly spreadsheets and annual audits; Risk Ledger assumes organizational maturity around continuous risk tracking and stakeholder engagement across the supply chain.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Third-party risk mgmt platform with real-time insights & supplier collaboration
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Risk Ledger Third-Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Risk Ledger Third-Party Risk Management: Third-party risk mgmt platform with real-time insights & supplier collaboration. built by Risk Ledger. Core capabilities include Supply chain visualization, Real-time supplier risk insights, Supplier collaboration network..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Risk Ledger Third-Party Risk Management differentiates with Supply chain visualization, Real-time supplier risk insights, Supplier collaboration network.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Risk Ledger Third-Party Risk Management is developed by Risk Ledger. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Risk Ledger Third-Party Risk Management serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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