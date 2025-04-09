3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Platform: Platform for managing third-party vendor risks across the lifecycle. built by ProcessUnity. Core capabilities include Automated vendor onboarding workflows, Risk classification and tiering, Pre-contract and post-contract due diligence..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.