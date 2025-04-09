Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Perimeter VRM Monitor is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Perimeter. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor sprawl will get real value from Perimeter VRM Monitor because it surfaces attack surface changes your vendors themselves don't know about yet, not just scoring what they tell you. The tool maps four distinct security domains,data, domain reputation, email, network,and correlates that external data against vendor self-assessments, catching the gaps where vendors are blind to their own exposure. Skip this if you need deep technical due diligence questionnaires or industry-specific compliance validation; Perimeter is strongest on continuous monitoring and early warning, lighter on the investigative depth required for high-risk third parties in regulated industries.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Continuous attack surface monitoring & security rating for vendor risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Perimeter VRM Monitor for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Perimeter VRM Monitor: Continuous attack surface monitoring & security rating for vendor risk mgmt. built by Perimeter. Core capabilities include Real-time attack surface data collection via proprietary internal sourcing algorithm, Vendor security scoring across data security, domain reputation, email security, and network security domains, AI-driven correlation of attack surface data with vendor assessment responses..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Perimeter VRM Monitor differentiates with Real-time attack surface data collection via proprietary internal sourcing algorithm, Vendor security scoring across data security, domain reputation, email security, and network security domains, AI-driven correlation of attack surface data with vendor assessment responses.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Perimeter VRM Monitor is developed by Perimeter. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Perimeter VRM Monitor serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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