Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Perimeter VRM is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Perimeter. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get immediate value from Perimeter VRM's AI-powered document extraction, which cuts assessment response time by automating the manual parsing that typically consumes weeks. The platform's attack surface validation and continuous monitoring directly address NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management, moving you from annual audits to real-time vendor risk visibility. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 or you need deep integration with your existing GRC platform; Perimeter's strength is in the assessment and monitoring loop, not in consolidating risk data across your entire security stack.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
End-to-end vendor risk management platform with AI-powered doc analysis.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Perimeter VRM for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Perimeter VRM: End-to-end vendor risk management platform with AI-powered doc analysis. built by Perimeter. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments with customizable templates, AI-powered document analysis and intelligence (Extract), Attack surface validation and monitoring (Verify)..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Perimeter VRM differentiates with Automated vendor risk assessments with customizable templates, AI-powered document analysis and intelligence (Extract), Attack surface validation and monitoring (Verify).
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Perimeter VRM is developed by Perimeter. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Perimeter VRM serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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