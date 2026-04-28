Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Perimeter VRM is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Perimeter. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get immediate value from Perimeter VRM's AI-powered document extraction, which cuts assessment response time by automating the manual parsing that typically consumes weeks. The platform's attack surface validation and continuous monitoring directly address NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management, moving you from annual audits to real-time vendor risk visibility. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 or you need deep integration with your existing GRC platform; Perimeter's strength is in the assessment and monitoring loop, not in consolidating risk data across your entire security stack.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
End-to-end vendor risk management platform with AI-powered doc analysis.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Perimeter VRM for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Perimeter VRM: End-to-end vendor risk management platform with AI-powered doc analysis. built by Perimeter. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments with customizable templates, AI-powered document analysis and intelligence (Extract), Attack surface validation and monitoring (Verify)..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. Perimeter VRM differentiates with Automated vendor risk assessments with customizable templates, AI-powered document analysis and intelligence (Extract), Attack surface validation and monitoring (Verify).
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. Perimeter VRM is developed by Perimeter. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and Perimeter VRM serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Security Questionnaires. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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