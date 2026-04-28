3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

Perimeter VRM: End-to-end vendor risk management platform with AI-powered doc analysis. built by Perimeter. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments with customizable templates, AI-powered document analysis and intelligence (Extract), Attack surface validation and monitoring (Verify)..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.