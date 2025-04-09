Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Mitratech Prevalent is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Mitratech. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Security and compliance teams managing 50+ vendors will see immediate ROI from Mitratech Prevalent because its 800+ assessment templates eliminate months of custom questionnaire building and let you get risk scores back in weeks instead of quarters. The platform's AI-powered assessment completion cuts the manual work of chasing vendors for responses by roughly 60 percent, and continuous monitoring across cyber threats and business risks covers the full NIST supply chain risk management domain. Skip this if your vendor base is under 30 relationships or if you need deep integration with your existing GRC tools; Prevalent assumes you're buying a purpose-built TPRM system, not bolting onto what you already have.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
AI-powered TPRM platform for vendor risk assessment, monitoring & remediation
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Mitratech Prevalent for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Mitratech Prevalent: AI-powered TPRM platform for vendor risk assessment, monitoring & remediation. built by Mitratech. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments with 800+ templates, AI-powered assessment completion, Inherent and residual risk scoring..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Mitratech Prevalent differentiates with Automated vendor risk assessments with 800+ templates, AI-powered assessment completion, Inherent and residual risk scoring.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Mitratech Prevalent is developed by Mitratech. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Mitratech Prevalent serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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