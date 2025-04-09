Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt is a commercial third-party risk management tool by KYND. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk questionnaires will find immediate value in KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt's non-invasive scanning model, which returns actionable risk data in roughly 90 seconds without vendor fatigue. The tool covers 250+ risk factors and maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain controls, with real-time alerting on actively exploited CVEs that actually matter. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensic investigation into compromised suppliers or has already standardized on a larger GRC platform; KYND is strongest for teams that want speed and vendor collaboration, not post-breach incident response.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Non-invasive supply chain cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt: Non-invasive supply chain cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Non-invasive vendor cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors with results delivered in ~90 seconds, Shareable risk reports to facilitate joint supplier remediation, CISA KEV-based CVE and zero-day vulnerability alerting..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt differentiates with Non-invasive vendor cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors with results delivered in ~90 seconds, Shareable risk reports to facilitate joint supplier remediation, CISA KEV-based CVE and zero-day vulnerability alerting.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt is developed by KYND. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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