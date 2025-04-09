3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt: Non-invasive supply chain cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Non-invasive vendor cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors with results delivered in ~90 seconds, Shareable risk reports to facilitate joint supplier remediation, CISA KEV-based CVE and zero-day vulnerability alerting..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.