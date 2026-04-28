3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt: Non-invasive supply chain cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Non-invasive vendor cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors with results delivered in ~90 seconds, Shareable risk reports to facilitate joint supplier remediation, CISA KEV-based CVE and zero-day vulnerability alerting..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.