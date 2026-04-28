Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt is a commercial third-party risk management tool by KYND. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk questionnaires will find immediate value in KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt's non-invasive scanning model, which returns actionable risk data in roughly 90 seconds without vendor fatigue. The tool covers 250+ risk factors and maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain controls, with real-time alerting on actively exploited CVEs that actually matter. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensic investigation into compromised suppliers or has already standardized on a larger GRC platform; KYND is strongest for teams that want speed and vendor collaboration, not post-breach incident response.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Non-invasive supply chain cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt: Non-invasive supply chain cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Non-invasive vendor cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors with results delivered in ~90 seconds, Shareable risk reports to facilitate joint supplier remediation, CISA KEV-based CVE and zero-day vulnerability alerting..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt differentiates with Non-invasive vendor cyber risk scanning across 250+ factors with results delivered in ~90 seconds, Shareable risk reports to facilitate joint supplier remediation, CISA KEV-based CVE and zero-day vulnerability alerting.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt is developed by KYND. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and KYND Supply Chain Cyber Risk Mgmt serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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