Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management is a commercial risk assessment tool by FortifyData. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need continuous visibility into external attack surface alongside internal infrastructure risk should start with FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management; it pairs weekly automated asset discovery with passive assessment to catch forgotten assets and misconfigurations that vulnerability scanners alone miss. The platform maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Identify functions, meaning you get organizational context and asset classification baked in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or threat hunting; FortifyData prioritizes discovery and rating over detection and analysis, so teams already saturated with security events won't get much from it.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Enterprise cyber risk management platform with active/passive assessments
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management: Enterprise cyber risk management platform with active/passive assessments. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Active and passive security assessments, Automated asset discovery with weekly updates, Customizable cyber risk rating management..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management differentiates with Active and passive security assessments, Automated asset discovery with weekly updates, Customizable cyber risk rating management.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management is developed by FortifyData. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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