3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

Certa TPRM: AI-powered TPRM platform managing third-party risk across full lifecycle. built by Certa. Core capabilities include Third-party lifecycle management from onboarding to offboarding, Multi-domain risk coverage (infosec, compliance, financial, reputational, geopolitical, ESG), Automated intake, screening, due diligence, and approval workflows..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.