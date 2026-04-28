3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

Certa TPRM: AI-powered TPRM platform managing third-party risk across full lifecycle. built by Certa. Core capabilities include Third-party lifecycle management from onboarding to offboarding, Multi-domain risk coverage (infosec, compliance, financial, reputational, geopolitical, ESG), Automated intake, screening, due diligence, and approval workflows..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.