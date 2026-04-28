Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Certa TPRM is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Certa. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
AI-powered TPRM platform managing third-party risk across full lifecycle.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Certa TPRM for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Certa TPRM: AI-powered TPRM platform managing third-party risk across full lifecycle. built by Certa. Core capabilities include Third-party lifecycle management from onboarding to offboarding, Multi-domain risk coverage (infosec, compliance, financial, reputational, geopolitical, ESG), Automated intake, screening, due diligence, and approval workflows..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. Certa TPRM differentiates with Third-party lifecycle management from onboarding to offboarding, Multi-domain risk coverage (infosec, compliance, financial, reputational, geopolitical, ESG), Automated intake, screening, due diligence, and approval workflows.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. Certa TPRM is developed by Certa. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and Certa TPRM serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Third Party Security, Security Questionnaires, Workflow. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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