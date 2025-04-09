3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..

C2 Vendor Risk Management: Platform for assessing and managing vendor risk through questionnaires. built by C2 Risk. Core capabilities include Pre-built and custom vendor assessment templates, Evidence gathering with documentation validation, Vendor assessment completion without registration..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.