Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Quantivate GRC Software Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Quantivate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Quantivate GRC Software Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams building GRC programs from scratch will get the most from Quantivate GRC Software Platform; its configurable workflow engine lets you codify your actual risk processes instead of forcing compliance into a vendor's predefined template. The integrated module set covers the full span from policy and vendor management through internal audit and business continuity, and SOC 2 Type 2 certification confirms the platform itself meets the security posture you're asking it to enforce. Skip this if your compliance team is already locked into a legacy system with deep customizations or if you need turnkey workflows for heavily regulated verticals like healthcare; Quantivate's strength is flexibility, which means you own the work of building what works for you.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
SaaS GRC platform for enterprise risk, compliance, and governance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Quantivate GRC Software Platform for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Quantivate GRC Software Platform: SaaS GRC platform for enterprise risk, compliance, and governance mgmt. built by Quantivate. Core capabilities include Flexible and scalable SaaS architecture, Configurable automated workflows, Centralized GRC data model..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. Quantivate GRC Software Platform differentiates with Flexible and scalable SaaS architecture, Configurable automated workflows, Centralized GRC data model.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. Quantivate GRC Software Platform is developed by Quantivate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and Quantivate GRC Software Platform serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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