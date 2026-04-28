3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

Quantivate GRC Software Platform: SaaS GRC platform for enterprise risk, compliance, and governance mgmt. built by Quantivate. Core capabilities include Flexible and scalable SaaS architecture, Configurable automated workflows, Centralized GRC data model..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.