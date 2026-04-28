Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Cybeats SBOM Consumer is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party component risk will find Cybeats SBOM Consumer's value in automated ingestion across SPDX and CycloneDX formats, paired with continuous vulnerability monitoring that actually contextualizes severity instead of flooding you with noise. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, covering what most asset inventory tools skip: real-time alerting for exploitable vulnerabilities in your software bill of materials. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized SBOM collection across vendors or if you need tight integration with threat intelligence platforms beyond vulnerability feeds; Cybeats assumes you have SBOMs to consume in the first place.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Cybeats SBOM Consumer for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Cybeats SBOM Consumer: Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. Cybeats SBOM Consumer differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. Cybeats SBOM Consumer is developed by Cybeats. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and Cybeats SBOM Consumer serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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