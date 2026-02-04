Short answer

Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats. Teams protecting sensitive files across distributed workforces need Tresorit SecureCloud for its zero-knowledge architecture, which means your data stays encrypted even from Tresorit itself. The vendor's Switzerland headquarters and E2EE implementation directly address NIST PR.DS data security requirements without requiring trust in infrastructure providers. Skip this if you need deep integrations with major identity providers or conditional access policies tied to device posture; Tresorit's strength is encryption simplicity, not identity-layer controls.