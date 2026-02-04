Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Tresorit SecureCloud is a commercial secure file sharing tool by tresorit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats. Teams protecting sensitive files across distributed workforces need Tresorit SecureCloud for its zero-knowledge architecture, which means your data stays encrypted even from Tresorit itself. The vendor's Switzerland headquarters and E2EE implementation directly address NIST PR.DS data security requirements without requiring trust in infrastructure providers. Skip this if you need deep integrations with major identity providers or conditional access policies tied to device posture; Tresorit's strength is encryption simplicity, not identity-layer controls.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Teams protecting sensitive files across distributed workforces need Tresorit SecureCloud for its zero-knowledge architecture, which means your data stays encrypted even from Tresorit itself. The vendor's Switzerland headquarters and E2EE implementation directly address NIST PR.DS data security requirements without requiring trust in infrastructure providers. Skip this if you need deep integrations with major identity providers or conditional access policies tied to device posture; Tresorit's strength is encryption simplicity, not identity-layer controls.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Encrypted cloud storage & collaboration platform with zero-knowledge E2EE
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs Tresorit SecureCloud for your endpoint protection platform needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
Tresorit SecureCloud: Encrypted cloud storage & collaboration platform with zero-knowledge E2EE. built by tresorit. Core capabilities include Zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, Flexible sharing options, Granular access permissions..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 differentiates with Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation. Tresorit SecureCloud differentiates with Zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, Flexible sharing options, Granular access permissions.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is developed by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Tresorit SecureCloud is developed by tresorit. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 and Tresorit SecureCloud serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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