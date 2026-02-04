Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.

Rapid7 InsightVM

Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will see immediate ROI from InsightVM's Active Risk scoring, which actually deprioritizes low-context vulnerabilities instead of treating every CVE as equally urgent. The AI-driven CVSS adjustments and remediation workflow automation with SLA tracking cut triage time meaningfully, and Rapid7's threat intelligence integration flags emergent threats faster than you'd catch them manually. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkbox scanning; InsightVM prioritizes risk reduction over policy attestation, which means weaker coverage for ID.RA asset discovery compared to tools that lean harder into continuous monitoring and configuration assessment.