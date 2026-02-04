Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Rapid7 InsightVM is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will see immediate ROI from InsightVM's Active Risk scoring, which actually deprioritizes low-context vulnerabilities instead of treating every CVE as equally urgent. The AI-driven CVSS adjustments and remediation workflow automation with SLA tracking cut triage time meaningfully, and Rapid7's threat intelligence integration flags emergent threats faster than you'd catch them manually. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkbox scanning; InsightVM prioritizes risk reduction over policy attestation, which means weaker coverage for ID.RA asset discovery compared to tools that lean harder into continuous monitoring and configuration assessment.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
VM solution with AI-driven prioritization and automated remediation workflows
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs Rapid7 InsightVM for your endpoint protection platform needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
Rapid7 InsightVM: VM solution with AI-driven prioritization and automated remediation workflows. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Agent-based and agentless scanning, Active Risk scoring model with AI-driven prioritization, Dynamic asset discovery..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 differentiates with Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation. Rapid7 InsightVM differentiates with Agent-based and agentless scanning, Active Risk scoring model with AI-driven prioritization, Dynamic asset discovery.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is developed by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Rapid7 InsightVM is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 and Rapid7 InsightVM serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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