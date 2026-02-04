360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..

Hackuity Vulnerability Management: Automated vulnerability management platform with deduplication and prioritization. built by Hackuity. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability data retrieval and consolidation, Vulnerability deduplication across multiple sources, Threat intelligence integration for prioritization..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.