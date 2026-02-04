Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Hackuity Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Hackuity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Hackuity Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in vulnerability noise from multiple scanners will cut triage time in half with Hackuity Vulnerability Management, thanks to its deduplication engine and threat intelligence-driven prioritization that actually separates signal from noise. The platform ingests pen test and bug bounty reports alongside scanner feeds, then scores findings against your specific assets and business context, not just CVSS scores; NIST ID.RA coverage reflects this risk assessment strength. Skip this if your team is still searching for basic scanning coverage or expects a single tool to also handle patch deployment and compliance automation; Hackuity stops at the remediation plan, not execution.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Automated vulnerability management platform with deduplication and prioritization
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs Hackuity Vulnerability Management for your endpoint protection platform needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
Hackuity Vulnerability Management: Automated vulnerability management platform with deduplication and prioritization. built by Hackuity. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability data retrieval and consolidation, Vulnerability deduplication across multiple sources, Threat intelligence integration for prioritization..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 differentiates with Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation. Hackuity Vulnerability Management differentiates with Automated vulnerability data retrieval and consolidation, Vulnerability deduplication across multiple sources, Threat intelligence integration for prioritization.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is developed by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Hackuity Vulnerability Management is developed by Hackuity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 and Hackuity Vulnerability Management serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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