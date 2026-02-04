Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). CVE Tools is a free vulnerability assessment tool by CVE Tools. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Security teams managing sprawling asset inventories will find CVE Tools invaluable for exploit-first vulnerability triage; EPSS scoring and direct links to active GitHub exploits mean you're spending time on vulns that actually have working attack code, not theoretical risk. The platform ingests 320K+ CVEs from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and others with sub-50ms search latency, cutting noise in real vulnerability assessment workflows. Skip this if your workflow is already locked into Rapid7 or Qualys; CVE Tools excels at intelligence prioritization but won't replace a full-stack scanner.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
AI-powered CVE intelligence platform with exploit data, EPSS, and ATT&CK mappings.
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs CVE Tools for your endpoint protection platform needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
CVE Tools: AI-powered CVE intelligence platform with exploit data, EPSS, and ATT&CK mappings. built by CVE Tools. Core capabilities include CVE database with 320K+ entries synced from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and CVEProject, EPSS scoring for exploit probability-based vulnerability prioritization, Exploit intelligence linking CVEs to GitHub PoCs, ExploitDB, and Metasploit modules..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 differentiates with Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation. CVE Tools differentiates with CVE database with 320K+ entries synced from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and CVEProject, EPSS scoring for exploit probability-based vulnerability prioritization, Exploit intelligence linking CVEs to GitHub PoCs, ExploitDB, and Metasploit modules.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is developed by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). CVE Tools is developed by CVE Tools. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 and CVE Tools serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both cover CVE. Key differences: 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is Commercial while CVE Tools is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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