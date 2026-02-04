360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..

CVE Tools: AI-powered CVE intelligence platform with exploit data, EPSS, and ATT&CK mappings. built by CVE Tools. Core capabilities include CVE database with 320K+ entries synced from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and CVEProject, EPSS scoring for exploit probability-based vulnerability prioritization, Exploit intelligence linking CVEs to GitHub PoCs, ExploitDB, and Metasploit modules..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.