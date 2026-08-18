Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
360 Privacy Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation is a commercial data privacy tool by OneTrust, LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation
Mid-market and enterprise privacy teams drowning in manual DSR intake and fulfillment will find the most value in OneTrust Data Subject Request Automation because it actually closes the loop from request to deletion without forcing legal and compliance into separate systems. The tool's regulatory-aware workflow automation and integrated identity verification eliminate the busywork that typically takes 2-3 weeks per request, and its native connectors to OneTrust's Consent Management Platform mean you're not stitching together five different vendors. Skip this if your organization handles fewer than 50 DSRs annually or lacks the internal process maturity to design workflows upfront; the tool requires you to know your data inventory first, which it won't discover for you.
Digital executive protection platform for PII removal & dark/deep web monitoring.
Automates DSR fulfillment including intake, verification, discovery & deletion
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy Platform vs OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy Platform: Digital executive protection platform for PII removal & dark/deep web monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include PII removal from data broker websites, Continuous data broker monitoring and re-removal, Deep and dark web scanning for compromised PII..
OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation: Automates DSR fulfillment including intake, verification, discovery & deletion. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated request intake and workflow management, Identity verification automation, Personal data discovery and retrieval..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy Platform differentiates with PII removal from data broker websites, Continuous data broker monitoring and re-removal, Deep and dark web scanning for compromised PII. OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation differentiates with Automated request intake and workflow management, Identity verification automation, Personal data discovery and retrieval.
360 Privacy Platform is developed by 360 Privacy. OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation is developed by OneTrust, LLC. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
360 Privacy Platform and OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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