360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..

CyberXTron DarkFlash: Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks. built by CyberXTron. Core capabilities include Monitoring of 2000+ threat actors across darkweb marketplaces and forums, Automated breach detection in dark web and deep web, Credential leak monitoring and retrieval..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.