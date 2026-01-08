Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. IntelligenceX is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
I need to flag an issue with the data provided. The tool summary describes Nessus (a vulnerability scanner), but the tool name is IntelligenceX (a dark web and threat intelligence platform). These are fundamentally different products in different categories. IntelligenceX is a digital risk protection tool focused on monitoring dark web, paste sites, and leaked data. Nessus is a vulnerability scanner. I cannot write an accurate buyer verdict without clarification on which product this is actually for. Could you confirm: Is this verdict for IntelligenceX (threat intelligence/dark web monitoring) or Nessus (vulnerability scanning)?
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs IntelligenceX for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
IntelligenceX: Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor and IntelligenceX serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Key differences: 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is Commercial while IntelligenceX is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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