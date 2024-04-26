2tearsinabucket is a free external attack surface management tool. Binary Edge is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS S3 exposure for a specific target or set of targets will find 2tearsinabucket faster and cheaper than building enumeration logic in-house; it's free and requires no credentials, lowering friction on quick reconnaissance work. The tool's narrow focus on S3 bucket discovery and misconfiguration analysis means you're not paying for bloat or waiting on feature releases unrelated to your use case. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire attack surface or plan to hand off results to non-technical stakeholders; 2tearsinabucket is a practitioner's CLI tool, not a platform.
Organizations hunting for exposed infrastructure across your full internet footprint should start with Binary Edge; its free tier lets you actually test passive DNS and exposed service discovery before committing budget, which matters because you need visibility before you can prioritize. The platform indexes over 3.5 billion internet devices and updates threat feeds in real-time, so you're not chasing yesterday's findings. This is weakest for teams that need active exploitation testing or vulnerability correlation tied to your internal asset inventory; Binary Edge tells you what's exposed, not whether your patching kept up.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.
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Common questions about comparing 2tearsinabucket vs Binary Edge for your external attack surface management needs.
2tearsinabucket: A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations..
Binary Edge: A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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