Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
2tearsinabucket is a free external attack surface management tool. aws_public_ips is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS S3 exposure for a specific target or set of targets will find 2tearsinabucket faster and cheaper than building enumeration logic in-house; it's free and requires no credentials, lowering friction on quick reconnaissance work. The tool's narrow focus on S3 bucket discovery and misconfiguration analysis means you're not paying for bloat or waiting on feature releases unrelated to your use case. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire attack surface or plan to hand off results to non-technical stakeholders; 2tearsinabucket is a practitioner's CLI tool, not a platform.
Security teams managing sprawling AWS environments need aws_public_ips to find what they've actually exposed across EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and other services in minutes, not weeks of manual inventory work. The tool's 642 GitHub stars reflect its adoption among practitioners who value speed and specificity over UI polish. Skip this if your organization already has a mature CSPM feeding real-time asset data into your EASM platform; aws_public_ips shines as a quick audit tool or gap-filler, not as a continuous monitoring layer.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others.
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Common questions about comparing 2tearsinabucket vs aws_public_ips for your external attack surface management needs.
2tearsinabucket: A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations..
aws_public_ips: A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
2tearsinabucket and aws_public_ips serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Enumeration, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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