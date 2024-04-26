2tearsinabucket is a free external attack surface management tool. Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS S3 exposure for a specific target or set of targets will find 2tearsinabucket faster and cheaper than building enumeration logic in-house; it's free and requires no credentials, lowering friction on quick reconnaissance work. The tool's narrow focus on S3 bucket discovery and misconfiguration analysis means you're not paying for bloat or waiting on feature releases unrelated to your use case. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire attack surface or plan to hand off results to non-technical stakeholders; 2tearsinabucket is a practitioner's CLI tool, not a platform.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
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Common questions about comparing 2tearsinabucket vs Attaxion for your external attack surface management needs.
2tearsinabucket: A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations..
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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