2tearsinabucket is a free external attack surface management tool. Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS S3 exposure for a specific target or set of targets will find 2tearsinabucket faster and cheaper than building enumeration logic in-house; it's free and requires no credentials, lowering friction on quick reconnaissance work. The tool's narrow focus on S3 bucket discovery and misconfiguration analysis means you're not paying for bloat or waiting on feature releases unrelated to your use case. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire attack surface or plan to hand off results to non-technical stakeholders; 2tearsinabucket is a practitioner's CLI tool, not a platform.
Security teams building reconnaissance automation into their reconnaissance workflow should start with Amass because it outperforms commercial tools at subdomain enumeration speed and catches assets that paid solutions miss through its multi-source passive collection approach. The 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption by practitioners who've validated it against their own external asset inventories. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API-based asset tagging, or risk scoring; Amass is a discovery engine, not an asset management platform.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
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Common questions about comparing 2tearsinabucket vs Amass for your external attack surface management needs.
2tearsinabucket: A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations..
Amass: Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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