Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. WatchGuard Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by WatchGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams tired of managing separate EPP and EDR tools will find WatchGuard Endpoint Security's integrated approach cuts operational friction without sacrificing detection quality. The platform's ThreatSync cross-domain correlation and 24/7 MDR services deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Response functions, particularly for continuous monitoring and incident analysis. Skip this if your organization needs best-in-breed point solutions or plans to run a heterogeneous endpoint stack; WatchGuard assumes you'll consolidate around its ecosystem.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs WatchGuard Endpoint Security for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
WatchGuard Endpoint Security: AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities. built by WatchGuard. Core capabilities include Endpoint protection platform (EPP), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), AI-powered threat detection..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. WatchGuard Endpoint Security differentiates with Endpoint protection platform (EPP), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), AI-powered threat detection.
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. WatchGuard Endpoint Security is developed by WatchGuard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai integrates with Splunk, Datadog, Elastic, Sumo Logic, Okta and 14 more. WatchGuard Endpoint Security integrates with WatchGuard Cloud, ThreatSync. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
1stProtect.ai and WatchGuard Endpoint Security serve similar Detection Engineering use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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