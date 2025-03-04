AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

WatchGuard Endpoint Security: AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities. built by WatchGuard. Core capabilities include Endpoint protection platform (EPP), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), AI-powered threat detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.