Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Emsisoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR
Mid-market IT teams managing mixed Windows and Mac fleets will benefit most from Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR's dual-engine malware detection and behavioral ransomware blocking, which catches threats that signature-only products miss. The anti-ransomware module with rollback capability directly addresses the recovery gap most EDR vendors ignore, covering both RS.MI incident mitigation and RS.AN forensics in ways that matter when you're actually restoring systems. Skip this if you need deep threat hunting or forensic depth comparable to Crowdstrike or Microsoft; Emsisoft prioritizes prevention and immediate recovery over post-breach investigation frameworks.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Enterprise endpoint security with EDR, anti-ransomware, and behavior blocking
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR: Enterprise endpoint security with EDR, anti-ransomware, and behavior blocking. built by Emsisoft. Core capabilities include Dual-engine real-time file scanner with AI-supported malware detection, Behavior blocker for monitoring active processes, Anti-ransomware module with behavioral monitoring..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR differentiates with Dual-engine real-time file scanner with AI-supported malware detection, Behavior blocker for monitoring active processes, Anti-ransomware module with behavioral monitoring.
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR is developed by Emsisoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai and Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR serve similar Detection Engineering use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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