AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR: Enterprise endpoint security with EDR, anti-ransomware, and behavior blocking. built by Emsisoft. Core capabilities include Dual-engine real-time file scanner with AI-supported malware detection, Behavior blocker for monitoring active processes, Anti-ransomware module with behavioral monitoring..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.