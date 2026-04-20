Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. DataSecure RDR is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Cortex Security S.A.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams fighting ransomware without the budget for heavyweight EDR platforms should evaluate DataSecure RDR for its pre-execution blocking via cryptographic activity detection, which stops encryption attempts before files encrypt. The lightweight agent consumes less than 1% CPU while delivering zero-day variant detection through behavioral analysis rather than signatures, making it practical for resource-constrained environments. The tradeoff: this tool prioritizes ransomware prevention over broader endpoint visibility and incident response orchestration, so it works best paired with existing asset monitoring rather than as a standalone EDR replacement.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
AI-powered ransomware detection & response agent with pre-execution blocking.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs DataSecure RDR for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
DataSecure RDR: AI-powered ransomware detection & response agent with pre-execution blocking. built by Cortex Security S.A.. Core capabilities include Pre-execution ransomware blocking via cryptographic activity detection, AI-powered behavioral analysis for threat identification, Zero-day and unknown ransomware variant detection..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. DataSecure RDR differentiates with Pre-execution ransomware blocking via cryptographic activity detection, AI-powered behavioral analysis for threat identification, Zero-day and unknown ransomware variant detection.
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. DataSecure RDR is developed by Cortex Security S.A.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai integrates with Splunk, Datadog, Elastic, Sumo Logic, Okta and 14 more. DataSecure RDR integrates with Microsoft Intune, Microsoft SCCM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
1stProtect.ai and DataSecure RDR serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox