1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

DataSecure RDR: AI-powered ransomware detection & response agent with pre-execution blocking. built by Cortex Security S.A.. Core capabilities include Pre-execution ransomware blocking via cryptographic activity detection, AI-powered behavioral analysis for threat identification, Zero-day and unknown ransomware variant detection..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.